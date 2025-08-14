Azerbaijan's Foreign Trade Brings In Surplus In 1H2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15.​ Legal entities and individuals from Azerbaijan carried out trade with partners from 166 countries, sending out exports to 104 countries and bringing in imports from 160 countries, in the first half of 2025. The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that taking into account the statistically assessed value of crude oil and natural gas registered with customs authorities, but for which customs clearance hasn't been fully completed, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $24 billion. Of this, exports totaled $12.4 billion (51.9 percent) and imports $11.5 billion (48.1 percent), forming a surplus of $920.1 million. Compared to the first half of 2024, foreign trade turnover grew by 9.4 percent in current prices but fell by 3.8 percent in real terms. Imports rose by 4.4 percent in real terms, while exports decreased by 9.3 percent. Non-oil and gas exports amounted to $1.75 billion, rising by 9.9 percent in current prices but declining by 13.2 percent in real terms. According to the data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the shares of individual countries in the country's foreign trade turnover are distributed as follows:

Сountry Share, % Italy 25.6 Тürkiye 11.9 Russia 10.3 China 8.6 Germany 3.1 UK 2.7 US 2.4 Каzakhstan 2.1 Czech Republic 2 Romania 1.7 Croatia 1.7 Greece 1.6 Georgia 1.6 Bulgaria 1.6 Switzerland 1.5 Аustralia 1.5 Portugal 1.3 Iran 1.2 South African Republic 1.1 Ukraine 1 Uzbekistan 1 Меxico 0.9 Japan 0.9 Other 12.7

Exports to Italy account for 46.5 percent, Türkiye 13.3 percent, Russia 4.6 percent, the Czech Republic 3.5 percent, Croatia 3.2 percent, Romania three percent, Bulgaria and Greece 2.9 percent each, Georgia 2.6 percent, Germany 2.5 percent, Portugal 2.4 percent, Switzerland 1.6 percent, the UK 1.1 percent, the Netherlands and Ireland one percent each, Ukraine and Serbia 0.8 percent each, Thailand and Indonesia 0.6 percent each, and Tunisia 0.5 percent, with 4.6 percent other countries.

In the structure of non-oil and gas exports, the main markets are Russia (33.4 percent), Türkiye (16.4 percent), Georgia (8.8 percent), Switzerland (8.6 percent), Ukraine (5.5 percent), the UAE (three percent), Kazakhstan (three percent), the US (2.1 percent), Belarus (2.1 percent), Turkmenistan (1.7 percent), Uzbekistan (1.6 percent), Italy (1.3 percent), China (1.1 percent), and Germany (one percent).

The total share of imported goods by country is as follows: China (17.7 percent), Russia (16.7 percent), Türkiye (10.3 percent), the US (4.8 percent), the UK (4.5 percent), Kazakhstan and Germany (3.9 percent each), Australia (3.1 percent), Iran (2.5 percent), South Africa (2.3 percent), Italy (2.2 percent), Mexico (1.9 percent), Uzbekistan and Japan (1.8 percent each), Brazil (1.7 percent), South Korea, Switzerland, and Belarus (1.5 percent each), and Canada and Ukraine (1.2 percent each), with 14 percent coming from other countries.