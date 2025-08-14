Azerbaijan's Foreign Trade Brings In Surplus In 1H2025
|
Сountry
|
Share, %
|
Italy
|
25.6
|
Тürkiye
|
11.9
|
Russia
|
10.3
|
China
|
8.6
|
Germany
|
3.1
|
UK
|
2.7
|
US
|
2.4
|
Каzakhstan
|
2.1
|
Czech Republic
|
2
|
Romania
|
1.7
|
Croatia
|
1.7
|
Greece
|
1.6
|
Georgia
|
1.6
|
Bulgaria
|
1.6
|
Switzerland
|
1.5
|
Аustralia
|
1.5
|
Portugal
|
1.3
|
Iran
|
1.2
|
South African Republic
|
1.1
|
Ukraine
|
1
|
Uzbekistan
|
1
|
Меxico
|
0.9
|
Japan
|
0.9
|
Other
|
12.7
Exports to Italy account for 46.5 percent, Türkiye 13.3 percent, Russia 4.6 percent, the Czech Republic 3.5 percent, Croatia 3.2 percent, Romania three percent, Bulgaria and Greece 2.9 percent each, Georgia 2.6 percent, Germany 2.5 percent, Portugal 2.4 percent, Switzerland 1.6 percent, the UK 1.1 percent, the Netherlands and Ireland one percent each, Ukraine and Serbia 0.8 percent each, Thailand and Indonesia 0.6 percent each, and Tunisia 0.5 percent, with 4.6 percent other countries.
In the structure of non-oil and gas exports, the main markets are Russia (33.4 percent), Türkiye (16.4 percent), Georgia (8.8 percent), Switzerland (8.6 percent), Ukraine (5.5 percent), the UAE (three percent), Kazakhstan (three percent), the US (2.1 percent), Belarus (2.1 percent), Turkmenistan (1.7 percent), Uzbekistan (1.6 percent), Italy (1.3 percent), China (1.1 percent), and Germany (one percent).
The total share of imported goods by country is as follows: China (17.7 percent), Russia (16.7 percent), Türkiye (10.3 percent), the US (4.8 percent), the UK (4.5 percent), Kazakhstan and Germany (3.9 percent each), Australia (3.1 percent), Iran (2.5 percent), South Africa (2.3 percent), Italy (2.2 percent), Mexico (1.9 percent), Uzbekistan and Japan (1.8 percent each), Brazil (1.7 percent), South Korea, Switzerland, and Belarus (1.5 percent each), and Canada and Ukraine (1.2 percent each), with 14 percent coming from other countries.
