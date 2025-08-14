VISUAL STUDIO MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF 2025 READER's CHOICE AWARDS
Each year, our readers vote for the top paid third-party tools, components and services that enhance Microsoft's Visual Studio IDE and help streamline .NET development. The results represent the voices of developers on the front lines, those who use these solutions daily to build, ship and maintain world-class software.
"Now in its 31st year, the Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice Awards continues to showcase the tools and services that developers themselves trust to get the job done," said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. "In a rapidly evolving tech landscape where AI, cloud and mobile reshape how we work, our readers have once again delivered a ground-level view of what really works in day-to-day development. These awards remain a valuable, crowd-sourced pulse check on the solutions that matter most to those building the future."
This year, readers cast their votes across 43 categories, selecting from hundreds of products. The top three vote-getters in each category earned Gold, Silver and Bronze honors.
The list of winners can be viewed below and at
2025 Winners
Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF)
Gold: DevExpress Universal Subscription
Silver: MindFusion WinForms Pack
Bronze: MindFusion WPF Pack
Component Suite: Web (ASP, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML)
Gold: DevExpress DXperience Subscription
Silver: Kendo UI
Bronze: Syncfusion Essential Studio for ASP Core and MVC
Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)
Gold: DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription
Silver: Gizmox Pro Studio .NETHTML5 + Mobile
Bronze: Telerik UI for MAUI
Component: Grid and Spreadsheet
Gold: DevExpress Grid Control
Silver: Telerik Kendo UI for Angular Data Grid
Bronze: MindFusion WinForms Pack
Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow
Gold: combit List & Label
Silver: DevExpress Chart Control
Bronze: Telerik KendoReact Charts
Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing
Gold: LEADTOOLS Imaging
Silver: Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor
Bronze: (TIE) Aspose
Bronze: (TIE) Document Solutions for Imaging
Component: Mapping/GIS
Gold: DevExpress Map Control
Silver: ArcGIS Maps SDK for .NET (formerly known as ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET)
Bronze: (TIE) Syncfusion Maps Control
Bronze: (TIE) Telerik UI for ASP Core Map
Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode
Gold: DevExpress Rich Text Editor
Silver: ComponentOne Studio WinForms
Bronze: LEADTOOLS Forms Recognition and Processing SDK Libraries
Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon
Gold: DevExpress Ribbon, Toolbars and Menus
Silver: Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar
Bronze: Nevron NOV UI for .NET
Component: Multi-Document Processing
Gold: DevExpress Office File API for .NET
Silver: Aspose
Bronze: Syncfusion File-Format libraries
Blazor Components and Tools
Gold: DevExpress Blazor UI
Silver: MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) ComponentOne
Bronze: (TIE) Infragistics Ignite UI for Blazor
Bronze: (TIE) Telerik UI for Blazor
Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools
Gold: DevExpress XAF
Silver: PostSharp Ultimate
Bronze: Altova UModel
Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools
Gold: Redgate .NET Developer Bundle
Silver: JetBrains dotTrace
Bronze: SQL Diagnostic Manager
General Development Tools (includes IDEs)
Gold: JetBrains ReSharper
Silver: Postman
Bronze: Visual WebGui DevTools
Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions
Gold: Atlassian Bitbucket
Silver: JetBrains TeamCity
Bronze: VisualSVN
ALM, SCM and Requirements Management
Gold: VisualSVN Server
Silver: Micro Focus Atlas
Bronze: Micro Focus StarTeam
BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio
Gold: DevExpress BI Dashboard
Silver: MindFusion WinForms Pack
Bronze: Bold BI by Syncfusion
Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking
Gold: Atlassian JIRA
Silver: Countersoft Gemini
Bronze: Redgate .NET Developer Bundle
Software Architecture
Gold: Lucid
Silver: Visual Paradigm
Bronze: NDepend
Software Testing and Quality Assurance
Gold: Postman
Silver: DevExpress TestCafe Studio
Bronze: Ranorex Studio
FTP, Email and Network Connectivity
Gold: Aspose
Silver: SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server
Bronze: Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET Edition
Reporting, Analysis and Visualization
Gold: combit List & Label
Silver: DevExpress Reporting
Bronze: Mindfusion ASP Diagram Control
Databases, Data Development and Modeling
Gold: SQL Toolbelt Essentials
Silver: DevExpress XPO
Bronze: Neon PostgreSQL for .NET
SharePoint Components and Tooling
Gold: ArcGIS for SharePoint
Silver: Nevron SharePoint Vision
Bronze: Bamboo Project Management Suite
PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools
Gold: DevExpress PDF Viewer
Silver: Aspose
Bronze: MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) Document Solutions for PDF
Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks
Gold: DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI
Silver: Gizmox Express Studio .NETHTML5 + Mobile
Bronze: Gizmox Pro Studio .NETHTML5 + Mobile
Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools
Gold: JSON Essentials for COM/ActiveX
Silver: (TIE) Diagrid Dapr Developer Tools
Silver: (TIE) MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) Document Solutions
Bronze: ComponentSpace SAML Suite
Internet of Things
Gold: GHI Electronics SITCore - .NET C# on a Chip
Silver: /n software IPWorks
Bronze: Node-RED
Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks
Gold: DevExpress React Components
Silver: NGINX Plus
Bronze: Infragistics Ultimate
Productivity Tools
Gold: DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio
Silver: SmartBear ReadyAPI
Bronze: Infragistics App Builder
Content Management Systems
Gold: Optimizely CMS
Silver: Kentico CMS
Bronze: Umbraco
Cloud Development Tools
Gold: VMware vCloud Suite
Silver: CloudMonix
Bronze: Pro Studio WINWEB
Security & Copy Protection
Gold: DevExpress .NET App Security Library & Web API Service
Silver: Atlassian Compass
Bronze: Ndepend
Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools
Gold: Redgate Flyway
Silver: Octopus Deploy
Bronze: InstallAware for Windows Installer
Parallel and Multicore Development Tools
Gold: Intel Parallel Studio XE
Silver: PostSharp Threading
Bronze: Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK
Web Hosting
Gold: GoDaddy
Silver: Bluehost
Bronze: (TIE) Everleap ASP Cloud Hosting
Bronze: (TIE) myASP
Help Authoring
Gold: Adobe RoboHelp
Silver: HelpScribble
Bronze: Divcom Software HelpSmith
DevOps
Gold: Postman
Silver: Dynatrace
Bronze: Micro Focus Enterprise Developer for VIsual Studio on Azure
Developer Training Resources
Gold: Pluralsight
Silver: LinkedIn Learning
Bronze: Coursera
Specialized Search Engines
Gold: Elasticsearch
Silver: dtSearch Engine
Containers & Docker
Gold: Docker Development Tools
Silver: Red Hat Container Development Kit
Bronze: Google Kubernetes Engine
AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning
Gold: Bold BI by Syncfusion
Silver: Cohere
Bronze: (TIE) ABBYY FineReader Engine
Bronze: (TIE) Mantium
Software Development Service Providers
Gold: jQWidgets Smart UI
Silver: Telerik App Development Services
Bronze: Vulcan
Information on the 2026 Reader's Choice Awards will be available at visualstudiomagazine next year.
###
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
About Visual Studio Magazine
Visual Studio Magazine is focused on providing developers with news and changes to the .NET-centric development space and timely and practical real-world solutions to problems that have a direct impact on their company's bottom line.
