Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Non-Fiction Book“Unboxing God” By Alden Swan

"Reviewed By Leonard Smuts for Readers' Favorite

Like most religions, Christianity has established doctrines that define it. These are based on diverse interpretations of the original scriptures and have led to the fragmentation of the faith into many different denominations, each with its distinct beliefs and rules. There is now little room for exploration beyond interpreting key biblical verses and debating translations, but unresolved anomalies and questions persist. Church dogma is increasingly being questioned. Alden Swan has produced a remarkable analysis of the evolution of Christianity and its beliefs. He examines biblical texts and the writings of the early church fathers in his absorbing work Unboxing God: An Unevangelical Guide to Christianity. He points out that there are now many versions of the Bible. It was written by different authors over thousands of years, from different historical perspectives, in different languages, and then translated. The meaning of words has changed as languages have evolved. Can it still be accepted as literally true? The author challenges some of the entrenched beliefs, as well as the selective interpretation of verses to reinforce a particular narrative. Many fundamental issues are debated, including sin, repentance, salvation, life after death, and vicarious atonement.

Alden Swan has an inquiring mind and, as a thinker, is not afraid to ask searching questions. Unboxing God is meticulously presented, insightful, and thought-provoking. His writing style is warm and conversational, conveying the depth of his well-reasoned convictions and incorporating a subtle brand of humor. He presents a balanced perspective, examining various viewpoints and drawing on the writings of others. As a practicing Christian, the author did not set out to attack Christianity, but to point out long-standing anomalies, explore the many and at times spurious arguments, and shed light on controversial topics. Given the many doctrines and interpretations, who is right? What of free will, and what is God's will? He questions whether God is a God of love or vengeance. The author concludes that Christianity is a religion of love and that while there are still many unanswered questions, it should be approached with sound judgment and common sense. Faith is not static, and we need to grow in our understanding of it. Readers are encouraged to see beyond the boxes. The book is rounded off with extensive endnotes and a bibliography. Many books have been written about Christianity, but this work is unusual in its approach and stands apart due to its perceptiveness. It challenges convention by presenting an incisive commentary on the evolution of Christianity and its doctrines in a manner that will promote deep reflection. It is highly recommended."

