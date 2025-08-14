EU To Finance EBRD Loan For Ukraine's Gas Purchases
On August 13, 2025, the European Commission signed a guarantee agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)“to enable an unprecedented EUR 500 million loan for Ukraine's energy security.”
The financing will allow Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC to finance emergency gas purchases.
“The Commission will guarantee 90% of the loan within the amended HI-BAR programme financed under the EU's Ukraine Investment Framework,” the report states.
The financing follows Russia's massive attacks on Naftogaz's gas production and processing facilities. As noted by the Delegation, these attacks on civilian infrastructure occurring at increased intensity in the first half of 2025 have resulted in significant production losses and a stress situation on Ukraine's reserves ahead of the winter period.
Replenishing the depleted gas reserves of Ukraine with the help of this financing package will be key to allow the country's critical infrastructure and population to access energy sources during the winter.
Upon reimbursement of the 2-year loan, the EBRD and the Commission will reallocate the available guarantee coverage to capital investment projects enabling long-term private and public investments, for instance in the renewable energy sector.
A reminder that Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated earlier that Naftogaz and the EBRD had signed a record agreement for Ukraine to purchase gas worth EUR 500 million.
Photo: Flickr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment