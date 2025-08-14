EU To Finance EBRD Loan For Ukraine's Gas Purchases

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On August 13, 2025, the European Commission signed a guarantee agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)“to enable an unprecedented EUR 500 million loan for Ukraine's energy security.”

The financing will allow Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC to finance emergency gas purchases.

“The Commission will guarantee 90% of the loan within the amended HI-BAR programme financed under the EU's Ukraine Investment Framework,” the report states.

The financing follows Russia's massive attacks on Naftogaz's gas production and processing facilities. As noted by the Delegation, these attacks on civilian infrastructure occurring at increased intensity in the first half of 2025 have resulted in significant production losses and a stress situation on Ukraine's reserves ahead of the winter period.

Replenishing the depleted gas reserves of Ukraine with the help of this financing package will be key to allow the country's critical infrastructure and population to access energy sources during the winter.

Upon reimbursement of the 2-year loan, the EBRD and the Commission will reallocate the available guarantee coverage to capital investment projects enabling long-term private and public investments, for instance in the renewable energy sector.

A reminder that Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated earlier that Naftogaz and the EBRD had signed a record agreement for Ukraine to purchase gas worth EUR 500 million.

