Minerals Deal With United States: Ukraine Launching Audit Of Subsoil Users

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minster Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I have instructed the Economy, Environment and Agriculture Ministry and the State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources to conduct an audit of all subsoil users holding permits for strategically important sites. We plan to verify who is actually operating and who is holding licenses without extraction. Such assets must either produce results or be returned to auction for responsible investors,” Svyrydenko noted.

Additionally, in her words, a decision was made to restart tenders for the distribution of hydrocarbons within the Mezhyhirska and Svichanska sites.

“The terms have been updated with the right for a U.S. partner to purchase products and a guarantee that other participants will not be offered more favorable terms. This aligns with the provisions of the U.S.-Ukraine agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund,” Svyrydenko explained.

As emphasized by the Prime Minister, Ukraine's natural resources must work for the country's economy.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine