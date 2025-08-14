CME Group Opens Registration For 22Nd Annual Global University Trading Challenge

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that registration for the 22nd annual CME Group University Trading Challenge, which will be held from Sunday, October 5 to Friday, October 31, is now open for interested college students. The deadline for registration is 5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, September, 25.

The CME Group University Trading Challenge is an educational and interactive opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students worldwide. Students or faculty advisors can lead their teams to manage a variety of marketplace risks to protect their mock investment portfolios.

"We are pleased to kick off this year's Trading Challenge, which continues to empower the next generation of traders around the world. Since it began 22 years ago, we've had more than 35,000 students participate," said Anita Liskey, Global Head of Brand Marketing and Communications at CME Group. "More young people are taking an active interest in markets, and this unique competition allows students to gain hands-on experience in managing risk and pursuing opportunities by trading futures."

Teams will experience the daily challenges and opportunities of managing an investment portfolio through a simulated, professional trading platform provided by CGQ . Students will also receive education through a range of available resources , including market-related data, news and live updates from the Dow Jones newsfeed and The Hightower Report–all to test their skills at navigating market dynamics in real time.

Last year, participation reached a record 570 teams, including approximately 2,300 students from 180 universities across 24 countries. The 2024 winning team came from Indiana University.

CME Group is committed to educating the next generation of finance professionals on the significance of global derivatives markets and risk management. In addition to interactive events, like the University Trading Challenge, CME Group partners with other industry organizations to offer educational tools, such as Futures Fundamentals , a one-stop educational resource that explains the role of futures markets in everyday life. The goal of the site is to make financial education an engaging experience for anyone, regardless of how well versed they are in the world of finance.

For more information on the CME Group University Trading Challenge, visit

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on , , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED