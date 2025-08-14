Chris Barranco Joins Quick Custom Intelligence As Director Of Business Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of AI-driven analytics and enterprise solutions for the gaming and hospitality industry, today announced the addition of Chris Barranco as Director of Business Development.

Barranco brings 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams, driving revenue, and building durable client relationships. He is adept at solution-selling methodology and full sales-cycle management, with a proven track record of mentoring top-tier account executives, delivering high-impact presentations, and retaining key accounts. Known for a tenacious approach to new-business development and customer loyalty, Barranco will focus on expanding QCI's market footprint, strengthening the partner ecosystem, and advancing go-to-market execution across QCI's product portfolio.

“I'm excited to join the clear market leader and work with the exceptional team at QCI ,” said Chris Barranco, Director of Business Development at QCI.“QCI's commitment to turning data into action aligns perfectly with my approach to helping customers achieve measurable revenue impact. I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners to accelerate growth and deliver exceptional outcomes.”

“ We're delighted to welcome an industry veteran of Chris's caliber to the QCI team, ” said Andrew Cardno, CTO and Co-Founder of QCI.“His leadership, mastery of solution selling, and passion for customer success will further strengthen our ability to scale, deepen client relationships, and deliver the operational results our customers expect.”

As Director of Business Development, Barranco will lead initiatives to expand QCI's presence across key markets, refine sales enablement programs, and collaborate with product and customer success teams to ensure a seamless path from discovery to measurable value realization.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

