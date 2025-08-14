WWE: Booker T Says John Cena Just Can't Pull Off Being A Heel

John Cena has built a legendary WWE career as the company's top babyface for over two decades - a run that made it incredibly difficult for fans to accept him as a villain. While he's found tremendous success in Hollywood, his brief 2025 heel stint inside the ring never quite felt authentic, largely because it went against everything that had defined him since 2003.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who thrived as both a face and heel during his own career, didn't mince words when discussing Cena's heel work on his Hall of Fame show:

"I really think this is all about John Cena not being a heel. John Cena is not a heel. He can't even play a good heel. He tries to make his face look like he's bad, and you know it's not real. That's just not him."

SummerSlam: No Heel Schemes

Going into SummerSlam, some fans speculated that Cena might betray Cody Rhodes to continue his bad-guy arc. Instead, the night ended with Brock Lesnar's surprise return, delivering a brutal F-5 to Cena.

Booker T viewed the moment as a course correction:

"I thought the babyface turn was John Cena just saying, 'Hey man, let's get back on track. We know Brock Lesnar's coming back. I'll be able to do something with that on the way out.'"

From Rapper to Role Model

Cena's identity as WWE's ultimate good guy dates back to his transformation in 2003 when his cocky rapper persona evolved into a more heroic figure. Over time, he became one of the most beloved wrestlers in history.

Booker T believes Cena's 2025 heel run wasn't truly serious:

"I don't think it was a heel run. I thought he was messing around, experimenting. But everybody's not meant to be a heel - that's just the way it is."

On the Road to Retirement

Cena's Farewell Tour is set to end in December 2025, marking the close of his in-ring career. Early this year, there were concerns he might retire still pushing the unpopular heel persona, but his recent return to the babyface role has given the tour fresh energy and new match possibilities - including his upcoming clash with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Triple H's Perspective: A Champion of Challenges

When Cena shocked the world with his heel turn at Elimination Chamber in March, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H praised him for stepping out of his comfort zone so close to retirement:

"When you're months away from the thing that launched you globally, it puts you in a different perspective. You can ride out the nostalgia wave, or you can double down and challenge yourself right to the last moment."

The Heel Run: Big Names, Reversed Roles

During his short-lived run as a bad guy, Cena reignited rivalries in fresh ways:



Beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Defeated Randy Orton at Backlash with help from R-Truth Overcame CM Punk at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia

The heel turn itself ranks among WWE's most shocking moments-but the storytelling that followed didn't quite live up to the buzz.

The Final Stretch

With his babyface status restored, Cena's farewell months give fans a nostalgic yet competitive send-off. Now, instead of forcing a heel character, WWE can book him against the rising stars of today - ensuring that John Cena rides into retirement on the same side of the crowd that's cheered him for most of his career.