Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Clashes Break Out In Kerala's Kannur Over Raksha Bandhan Celebration Four Injured

Clashes Break Out In Kerala's Kannur Over Raksha Bandhan Celebration Four Injured


2025-08-14 03:20:29
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 14 (ANI): RSS-BJP workers were allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) activists as they left a house after a raksha bandhan celebration near Kayaralam Gopalan Peedika at Mayyil panchayat in Kannur, Kerala, on Wednesday night, said the police. 

Four Injured

Four people suffered injuries in the incident. While Rajith, an RSS worker, has been admitted to the hospital, others returned home after receiving treatment. Among those injured is Soman, a former CPI(M) branch secretary, who joined the BJP in April.

BJP Calls It Deliberate

BJP Kannur North district president KK Vinodkumar termed it a deliberate assault and demanded that action be taken against those responsible. The Mayyil police have registered a case against 25 people in connection with the incident. More information is awaited. (ANI) 

MENAFN14082025007385015968ID1109931072

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search