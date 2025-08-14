Clashes Break Out In Kerala's Kannur Over Raksha Bandhan Celebration Four Injured
Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 14 (ANI): RSS-BJP workers were allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) activists as they left a house after a raksha bandhan celebration near Kayaralam Gopalan Peedika at Mayyil panchayat in Kannur, Kerala, on Wednesday night, said the police.
Four Injured
Four people suffered injuries in the incident. While Rajith, an RSS worker, has been admitted to the hospital, others returned home after receiving treatment. Among those injured is Soman, a former CPI(M) branch secretary, who joined the BJP in April.
BJP Calls It Deliberate
BJP Kannur North district president KK Vinodkumar termed it a deliberate assault and demanded that action be taken against those responsible. The Mayyil police have registered a case against 25 people in connection with the incident. More information is awaited. (ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment