Powerledger's REC Trading Marketplace, Tracex Now Offers Direct Access To ERCOT Renewable Energy Certificates

Powerledger's TraceX is now integrated with ERCOT, opening up access to the US's largest renewable market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Powerledger, a global leader in energy software, announced the integration of its renewable energy certificate (REC) marketplace, TraceX, with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) registry. This milestone unlocks seamless access to one of the most active and high-volume renewable energy markets in the United States.Through this integration, commercial and industrial (C&I) buyers, brokers, and traders can now discover, compare, and purchase ERCOT-issued RECs directly on TraceX-benefiting from real-time price transparency, simplified settlements, instant retirement and significantly reduced administrative overhead.Tapping into a High-Volume, High-Value REC Market:ERCOT manages approximately 90% of Texas' electric load. In 2023, the Texas region generated over 32 million unbundled RECs, primarily from wind and solar. It has become a strategic hub for REC procurement, particularly for corporates looking to meet ESG mandates and brokers looking for efficient REC strategies.Key benefits:-Seamless ERCOT REC Listings: Instantly browse and compare RECs across wind, solar, and other sources.-Advanced Filtering: Flexible REC search by vintage, location, facility and other attributes.-Price Transparency: Make informed decisions with real-time pricing data.-Frictionless Transactions: Automated processes enable faster REC transactions than OTC markets.-Instant REC Retirement: Easily retire RECs within the platform with full traceability and access to retirement statements, ensuring compliance and audit readiness.-Secure REC trades: Explore REC trades enabled with pre-validated participants, US banking compliant KYC, and on-platform payments.Custodian REC Holding & Retirement for Market Access:For corporate sustainability teams, ESG leaders and SMBs, TraceX offers a custodian REC holding and retirement service, enabling easy access to certified RECs without maintaining a registry account. With one click, users can retire RECs and instantly download official proof, simplifying compliance and audit readiness.Simplified REC Trading:Unlike traditional OTC REC markets burdened by manual processing and settlement delays, TraceX automates every step, from onboarding to transaction to retirement. This empowers both large-scale buyers and emerging clean energy participants to move faster and operate more efficiently in the market.“ERCOT opens a huge market for clean energy buyers, and TraceX ensures they can navigate it with speed, transparency, and ease,” Dr. Jemma Green, Co-founder & Chairman, PowerledgerFor more information on how to start trading ERCOT RECs via TraceX, get in touch: tracex [at] powerledger......................................................................................................................About Powerledger:Powerledger is a software company that leverages blockchain technology to solve pressing energy challenges, enabling customers to access and trade cheaper, cleaner electricity and trade environmental commodities. Power utilities, governments, and large corporations use Powerledger's solutions to be at the forefront of the energy transition by tracking, tracing, and trading every kilowatt hour of energy and trading of RECs. Headquartered in Zug, Powerledger is recognized as one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Switzerland.About TraceX:TraceX by Powerledger is an environmental commodities marketplace that uses purpose-built technology to enhance transparency in renewable energy certificates trading. Generators use TraceX to track Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) from issuance through to sale, transfer and retirement for the end buyer. Companies with ESG goals can use the platform to track ownership, hold certificates for resale, or retire them to meet annual sustainability targets. TraceX is also recognized as a WSA award winner for 'green energy and environment' category.

