Sybiha And Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Increasing Pressure On Russia
He expressed gratitude to his Canadian counterpart for reaffirming steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.
“We agreed on the importance to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia by using all available leverage to make Russia accept a ceasefire and start a genuine peace process,” Sybiha wrote.
He stressed that Russia's frozen assets must be fully used to ensure the aggressor pays the price for its war.Read also: FM: Only strength and unity can stop Russia; concessions provoke new aggression
Sybiha also noted that Canada's participation in the Coalition of the Willing is making a valuable contribution to strengthening Ukraine's resilience and advancing international efforts to ensure a lasting peace.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 10, Andrii Sybiha and his Swedish counterpart, Maria Malmer Stenergard, discussed the battlefield situation and coordinated efforts to strengthen Ukraine
Photo credit: President's Office
