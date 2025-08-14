Etihad Rail Project: Roads Connecting Maliha Street, Sharjah Ring Road To Be Closed
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced another road closure for the Etihad Rail Project. The roads connecting Maliha Street and Sharjah Ring Road, near University Bridge, will be closed as part of Phase Two of the project, the authority announced on Thursday.
The road closure will begin on Friday, August 15. The authority has requested motorists to use alternative routes and follow traffic safety instructions.Recommended For You
Earlier, authorities had put a temporary road closure in place, from August 9 to 11. The affected roads were the University Road and the Distributor Road towards Sharjah at Al Badi Bridge.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Etihad Rail network is expected to be operational in 2026, and two stations have already been confirmed as residents await the major infrastructure project that will connect all the emirates, and extend to neighbouring Gulf countries.
The Etihad Rail undertaking is one of the country's largest transportation projects. And it is on the verge of transforming travel across the UAE through an extensive railway network . Although 2026 is the launch year, the exact start date is yet to be revealed. It is anticipated that, once operational, the service will accommodate around 36.5 million passengers annually by 2030.
Sharjah plays an important role in the Etihad Rail network, acting as a central transit hub between the northern emirates and the rest of the UAE.
