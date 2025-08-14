BTC/USD Forex Signal 14/08: Bitcoin Gains Momentum (Chart)
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 125,000. Add a stop-loss at 112,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 112,000. Add a stop-loss at 125,000.
Bitcoin's demand is increasing at a time when the supply of BTC in exchanges has continued falling. Low supply exchange is a sign that investors are not rushing to sell their coins. Instead, many of them are movin their coins to their wallets.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. It has remained above the 50-day moving average, which has provided it with substantial support.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued rising and is now nearing the overbought level of 70. Additionally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has been pointing upwards, indicating that bullish momentum is continuing.Therefore, Bitcoin has the momentum it need to jump to the psychological poing at 125,000. A drop below the 50-day moving average at 114,557 will invalidate the bullish forecast.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
