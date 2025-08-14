Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CTIA Announces Verizon's Kyle Malady As Chairman

2025-08-14 10:16:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Malady is an industry expert with nearly four decades of extensive experience in deploying and managing world-class telecommunications networks.

"Kyle is an accomplished, well-respected leader in our industry with unique expertise and background in both technology and business. We are fortunate that he is assuming this role during a pivotal time for the wireless industry," said President and CEO Ajit Pai. "He is an excellent choice to help guide our Association's priorities of advancing innovation, security, and connectivity."

"I am honored to now lead the Board of CTIA as Chairman. CTIA's mission is vital to advancing America's wireless infrastructure and will be increasingly critical in enabling new technologies and rapid AI-driven innovation. I look forward to continued collaboration with Ajit and the CTIA team as we work to maintain our nation's global wireless leadership and better serve American consumers and businesses," said Malady.

SOURCE CTIA

