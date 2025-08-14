Offorte's AI-Powered Proposal Software Enables Full Automation Through Voice Commands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Proposal automation software Offorte demonstrates voice-controlled proposal creation, enabling sales teams to send automated proposals using AI and voice.

BREDA, NOORD-BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proposal automation software company demonstrates voice-controlled proposal creation, enabling sales teams to send automated proposals while driving back from client meetingsOfforte , the proposal software company focused on automating proposals without losing the human touch, released an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that enables AI assistants to create and send proposals through simple voice commands. The company demonstrated the technology by creating and sending a complete business proposal hands-free, showing how the same technology could enable salespeople to send proposals while driving back from client meetings.The live demonstration shows a real proposal being created and sent to a client in just a few minutes, triggered by a few voice commands.AI-Powered Proposal Creation: Your Software Finally Learns to Work Without YouPicture this: You've just finished a great client meeting. While driving back to the office, ideas fresh in your mind, you tell your AI assistant to create and send the proposal. By the time you arrive, it's already in your client's inbox. No laptop, no typing, no delay.MCP makes this possible by solving a fundamental problem with AI technology. While AI assistants excel at conversation and advice, they typically can't take action in business software. MCP changes that by giving AI two essential capabilities: understanding what your software does and the ability to actually use it."Think of MCP as a universal translator between AI and your business tools," says Dennis Wiemer, Founder at Offorte. "You give instructions in plain language. The AI understands what you want, then uses your software to get it done. Proposals on autopilot."Real Applications for Sales Proposal AutomationThe technology transforms AI from a smart chatbot into an actual teammate that can complete real work:.Sales reps can trigger proposals immediately after client meetings, while details are still fresh.A lead fills out a website form at midnight and receives a customized proposal before morning.Teams can update and send proposals through Slack messages or calendar events.Automated workflows can generate proposals based on CRM triggers or email requestsThe technology preserves human strategy and relationship-building while eliminating repetitive tasks.Beyond Voice: AI Proposal Software Where Automation Meets the Human TouchWhile the voice demonstration captures attention, the implications run deeper. MCP enables any AI system - whether triggered by voice, chat, calendar events, or automated workflows - to handle proposal tasks that previously required manual intervention."We're not replacing the human element," explains Dennis Wiemer. "We're removing the friction. Your expertise, your relationships, your strategy - that stays human. The clicking, typing, and formatting? Let AI handle that."How MCP Works in Simple TermsMCP gives AI assistants two things:1A clear manual of how your software works2The permission and ability to use itIt's like hiring an assistant and handing them both the instruction manual and the login credentials. They know what to do, how to do it, and have your permission to act on your behalf.Available TodayThe Offorte MCP server is available on GitHub for developers who want to integrate it with AI platforms and custom AI agents. The technology works with Offorte's existing API, requiring only access to begin automating proposal workflows.For a detailed walkthrough, read the Blog Post (/en/blog/proposal-software/handsfree-proposal-sending-with-mcp )About OfforteOfforte makes AI-powered proposal software that helps businesses win more deals with less effort. Used by agencies, consultants, and service providers globally, Offorte combines automated proposal creation with intelligent analytics - so teams know exactly when to follow up. The platform focuses on proposal automation without losing the human touch.Resources.Demo Video ( ).Blog Post (/en/blog/proposal-software/handsfree-proposal-sending-with-mcp ).Offorte ( )

