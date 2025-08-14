Azerbaijani Judokas To Compete In World Cadet Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani judokas are set to compete at the 2025 World Judo Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

The country will be represented in individual competitions by 15 athletes (8 boys and 7 girls) across 10 weight categories. On the final day of the tournament, the national team will also compete in the mixed team event.

Among the girls, Gulshan Huseynova and Khadija Abdullayeva (both in the 44 kg category), Narmin Agamirzazade and Leyla Alakbarova (both in 48 kg), Aysun Mammadova (52 kg), Samaya Yusifli (57 kg), and Masuma Mammadli (70 kg) will test their strength at the championships.

The boys team includes Anar Guliyev and Rza Khalilli (both in 50 kg), Rasul Alizade and Mahammadali Husiyev (both in 55 kg), Zeyd Alasgarov and Royal Gayibov (both in 60 kg), Mehemmed Aghakishiyev (73 kg), and Subkhan Akhundov (90 kg). Amin Mehdiyev (81 kg) will take part in the team event.

The 2025 World Judo Cadet Championships are scheduled for August 27–31. The championships will feature 593 athletes (313 boys and 280 girls) from 75 countries.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.