Fifteen Percent Of US Internet Households Use A Paid AI Application, And 75% Of Those Paying For Generative AI Apps Today Are Willing To Pay For A Smart Home AI Service
Parks Associates research finds households that have smart home or security solutions have far higher rates of usage and familiarity regarding generative AI than the average US household. Companies with AI tools and smart home solutions will benefit from sharing strategies across teams on how to best connect their solution with these unique user groups to drive engagement and early adoption.
Additional data:
-
Advertising a product as having AI could make consumers less likely to buy those products today, but smart home and security products could be exceptions, where AI marketing had a net-positive effect on purchase intentions.
81% of security system owners find at least one safety-related AI-powered benefit valuable.
Households with children are far more interested than others in home management features.
Parks Associates also released a white paper on the topic, AI Transforms the Smart Home Experience . This white paper explores how AI applications are reshaping home automation, with a focus on improving customer interactions and service models.
The white paper is available for download , and the research AI in the Smart Home: Applications and Consumer Perceptions, is available for purchase . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , 972-490-1113.
About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.
The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.
Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment