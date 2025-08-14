Fifteen Percent Of US Internet Households Use A Paid AI Application, And 75% Of Those Paying For Generative AI Apps Today Are Willing To Pay For A Smart Home AI Service

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Consumers are telling us they value devices that understand context and can take actions on their behalf. AI familiarity is accelerating and reshaping how consumers evaluate smart tech. Service providers can partner with smart home and security brands to target these users as early adopters of AI-enabled solutions," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "These early adopters are critical audiences to win and then convert to influencers for more mass-market customers down the line."

Parks Associates research finds households that have smart home or security solutions have far higher rates of usage and familiarity regarding generative AI than the average US household. Companies with AI tools and smart home solutions will benefit from sharing strategies across teams on how to best connect their solution with these unique user groups to drive engagement and early adoption.

Additional data:



Advertising a product as having AI could make consumers less likely to buy those products today, but smart home and security products could be exceptions, where AI marketing had a net-positive effect on purchase intentions.

81% of security system owners find at least one safety-related AI-powered benefit valuable. Households with children are far more interested than others in home management features.

Parks Associates also released a white paper on the topic, AI Transforms the Smart Home Experience . This white paper explores how AI applications are reshaping home automation, with a focus on improving customer interactions and service models.

The white paper is available for download, and the research AI in the Smart Home: Applications and Consumer Perceptions, is available for purchase.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

