Crane Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033

The crane market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by infrastructure development boom, expansion of renewable energy projects, and urbanization and industrial growth in emerging economies. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Crane Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Application, and Region, 2025-2033 “ , the global crane market size reached USD 53.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 77.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.82% during 2025-2033.
This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.
Growth Factors in the Crane Market
-
Infrastructure Development Boom
-
Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects
-
Urbanization and Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies
Key Trends in the Crane Market
-
Automation and Smart Crane Technology
-
Sustainability and Electric/Hybrid Cranes
-
Rise of Rental and Managed Service Models
Leading Companies Operating in the Global Crane Industry:
-
Broderson Manufacturing Corporation (Lanco International Inc.)
Hiab Corporation
IHI Corporation
Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd
Konecranes
Link-Belt Cranes (Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.)
Tadano Ltd
Terex Corporation
The Liebherr Group
The Manitowoc Company Inc.
XCMG Group
Crane Market Report Segmentation:
Analysis by Product Type:
-
Mobile Cranes
Marine and Port Cranes
Fixed Cranes
Analysis by Application:
-
Construction and Infrastructure
Mining
Oil and Gas
Others
Regional Insights:
-
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
