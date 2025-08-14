Sigma360 Launches Generative AI Feature That Consolidates Risk Data In Seconds For Compliance Teams

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Entity Summary solves a major challenge slowing down compliance operations: the time-consuming process of manually going through huge amounts of risk data and summarizing this information for due diligence reports. This GenAI innovation creates a single, unified entity risk profile that analysts can immediately access. It brings together global KYC data, direct and indirect risk indicators, watchlist information, corporate registry details, proprietary research and aggregated adverse media intelligence.

Early enterprise adoption of Entity Summary has seen significant success, with users praising faster workflows and clearer visibility into complex risk profiles.

"Entity Summary helps me tremendously. It gives me a snapshot of what an entity's risk situation and associations are," said Luis García, Managing Partner at a major international law firm, "Before this, I was doing my own summarization, but now the tool saves me significant amounts of time."

Entity Summary brings demonstrable benefits to teams through:



Accelerated Due Diligence: Immediate access to holistic entity summaries, eliminating time-intensive manual investigations across multiple systems and data sources.

Automated Case Reporting: Creates copyable report content that compliance teams can readily organize into professional due diligence reports. Greater Consistency: Standardizes summary outputs in a concise and structured format, lowering chances of reporting errors and saving proofreading time.

Sigma360 is currently offering Entity Summary as a feature add-on to the company's existing flagship screening platform. Users can generate summaries instantly as part of their established compliance workflows.

Effectively integrating out-of-the-box screening software, world class data and intelligence and on-demand GenAI summarization, Sigma360's Entity Summary sets the new benchmark for AI-driven financial compliance solutions. Sigma360 delivers faster returns through comprehensive and accurate risk coverage, accelerated processing, and continuous model evaluation backed by industry expertise.

Entity Summary builds on Sigma360's continued investment in GenAI technologies and reinforces Sigma360's industry-leading position in intelligent risk screening and monitoring solutions.

About Sigma360

Sigma360's cloud-based data platform has emerged as the definitive choice for point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring. Underpinned by thousands of fully integrated and hosted data sources and proprietary entity resolution, risk extraction and scoring algorithms, the platform can identify and return direct and network-based entity risk at sub-second speeds. Sigma360's solutions are used by financial institutions, asset managers, professional services firms, fintechs and global corporations seeking to consolidate operations into a singular risk intelligence platform and more efficiently manage the entire client lifecycle.

