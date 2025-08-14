Titanium Dioxide Prices Q2 2025: Pricing Data, Historical Chart And Index



USA: US$ 2929/MT

Japan: US$ 2859/MT

France: US$ 3844/MT

China: US$ 1712/MT Brazil: US$ 2104/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: The titanium dioxide price trend in Q2 2025 showed stability, with the titanium dioxide price chart and titanium dioxide price index guiding the titanium dioxide price forecast.

Japan: Japan's titanium dioxide price trend remained steady in Q2 2025, supported by the titanium dioxide price chart, titanium dioxide price index, and positive titanium dioxide price forecast.

France: France observed a stable titanium dioxide price trend in Q2 2025, with insights from the titanium dioxide price chart, titanium dioxide price index, and titanium dioxide price forecast.

China: China's titanium dioxide price trend in Q2 2025 reflected balanced market conditions, aided by the titanium dioxide price chart, titanium dioxide price index, and titanium dioxide price forecast. Brazil: Brazil maintained a firm titanium dioxide price trend in Q2 2025, with the titanium dioxide price chart, titanium dioxide price index, and titanium dioxide price forecast indicating stability.

Factors Effecting Prices:



. Demand-Side Factors:



The titanium dioxide price trend reflects strong demand from coatings, plastics, and paper industries. The titanium dioxide price chart supports consumption growth patterns.

The titanium dioxide price index indicates steady purchasing from construction and automotive sectors. Seasonal demand spikes influence short-term fluctuations. The titanium dioxide price forecast shows rising needs in emerging economies, supported by urbanization and infrastructure expansion.

. Supply-Side Factors:



The titanium dioxide price trend is shaped by feedstock availability and mining output. The titanium dioxide price chart reflects global production stability.

The titanium dioxide price index highlights operational efficiencies and plant capacities impacting supply consistency. Export volumes influence inventory levels. The titanium dioxide price forecast anticipates marginal supply tightening due to regulatory changes and higher energy costs in major producing regions.

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Analysis

The global titanium dioxide market size stood at USD 21.16 Billion in 2024. By 2033, it is projected to reach USD 35.15 Billion, registering a CAGR of 5.51% between 2025 and 2033, driven by rising demand across construction, automotive, and industrial applications.

Key Growth Drivers:



The titanium dioxide price trend benefits from technological advancements in pigment processing. The titanium dioxide price chart supports long-term industry expansion.

The titanium dioxide price index captures increased usage in high-performance coatings and eco-friendly paints. Consumer preferences drive market value. The titanium dioxide price forecast expects growth from photovoltaic cells and specialized plastic applications, reinforcing its strategic role in global manufacturing chains.

