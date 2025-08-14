Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 1025/MT

China: US$ 356/MT

India: US$ 654/MT

Japan: US$ 810/MT South Korea: US$ 855/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: In Q2 2025, the cottonseed price trend in the USA showed stability. The cottonseed price chart reflected steady demand, while the cottonseed price index supported a positive cottonseed price forecast.

China: China's Q2 2025 cottonseed price trend indicated moderate growth. According to the cottonseed price chart, consistent supply kept the cottonseed price index balanced, aligning with a stable cottonseed price forecast.

India: In Q2 2025, India's cottonseed price trend saw slight increases. The cottonseed price chart showed seasonal effects, while the cottonseed price index aligned with a modest cottonseed price forecast.

Japan: Japan's cottonseed price trend in Q2 2025 remained firm. The cottonseed price chart indicated steady imports, while the cottonseed price index supported a neutral cottonseed price forecast. South Korea: In Q2 2025, South Korea's cottonseed price trend experienced mild upward movement. The cottonseed price chart and cottonseed price index reflected balanced demand, supporting a steady cottonseed price forecast.

Unlock Real-Time Price Trend: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cottonseed-pricing-report/requestsample



. Demand-Side Factors:



The cottonseed price trend is shaped by feed and oil demand. Consumer preferences and industry needs influence the cottonseed price chart and cottonseed price index significantly.

Cottonseed oil consumption growth supports a positive cottonseed price forecast. Increasing health-conscious dietary choices boost demand, impacting the cottonseed price chart and global cottonseed price trend. Export demand fluctuations directly influence the cottonseed price index. Global trade relations and import requirements play a key role in shaping the cottonseed price trend over time.

. Supply-Side Factors:



The cottonseed price trend depends on harvest yields and crop quality. Weather conditions and farming practices directly affect the cottonseed price chart and cottonseed price index stability.

Production costs influence the cottonseed price forecast. Rising fertilizer, fuel, and labor expenses can shift the cottonseed price chart upward, impacting global market competitiveness. Supply chain efficiency is critical for the cottonseed price trend. Transport delays or disruptions can alter the cottonseed price index, shifting short-term cottonseed price forecast expectations.

Global Cottonseed Market Analysis

The global cottonseed market size reached 42.46 Million Tons in 2024. By 2033, IMARC Group projects it will reach 51.20 Million Tons, reflecting a CAGR of 2.00% during 2025-2033, driven by rising demand in feed, oil production, and expanding industrial applications across global markets.

Request Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=24252&flag=E

Key Growth Drivers:



Innovation in cottonseed processing impacts the cottonseed price chart and cottonseed price index. Higher-value products create upward momentum in the cottonseed price trend long-term.

Sustainable farming practices support a favorable cottonseed price forecast. Improved yields and eco-friendly production bolster the cottonseed price chart, benefiting producers and consumers globally. Expanding industrial uses of cottonseed oil enhance the cottonseed price index. Market diversification strengthens the cottonseed price trend, influencing future cottonseed price forecast projections.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Cottonseed Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Cottonseed price trend, offering key insights into global Cottonseed market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Cottonseed demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302