Dmitriev Urges Reversal of Biden’s Policies
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, the economic representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a central figure in the Ukraine resolution efforts, has emphasized that reversing the policies of former US President Joe Biden is essential for achieving global peace.
Dmitriev, who also serves as the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), expressed his views on Wednesday through a post on X, commenting on a White House statement that labeled Trump as “the President of PEACE.”
The post further listed a number of world leaders advocating for Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
The Russian official seemed to endorse this sentiment, stating, “World needs peace and security. Biden’s mistakes need to be corrected.”
Trump has often referred to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as “Biden’s war,” emphasizing that, under his leadership, the war would not have begun and would be swiftly brought to an end.
Additionally, Biden had authorized a reduction in funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Dmitriev has played a significant role in the Ukraine settlement discussions and recently met with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who visited Moscow last week.
Witkoff later engaged in a three-hour dialogue with Putin, which Moscow praised as “business-like and constructive,” noting that the US had presented an “acceptable” proposal for a possible resolution of the Ukraine crisis.
