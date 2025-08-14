FTC Solar Launches Pioneer+ High Wind Tracker To Expand Resilient Solar Deployment Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, a leading innovator in solar tracking technology, today announced the release of its Pioneer+ High Wind tracker – an advanced variant of its proven 1P Pioneer single-axis tracker, purpose-built for regions facing extreme wind conditions. Engineered to withstand wind speeds up to 150 mph, Pioneer+ High Wind enables reliable deployment in coastal, hurricane-prone, and high-altitude regions, while building on FTC Solar's core design and control architecture.

The Pioneer+ High Wind solution expands the capabilities of FTC Solar's flagship 1P Pioneer TrackerTM to address more challenging project environments. Backed by rigorous structural validation and field-tested innovations, this system reflects FTC Solar's commitment to delivering Smarter Tracker solutions – systems that balance performance, reliability, safety, and adaptability across the solar landscape.

Engineered for Performance and Resilience

As solar projects move into more wind-exposed, climate-sensitive environments, the need for structurally resilient, intelligently designed trackers is growing rapidly. The Pioneer+ High Wind tracker is built for these conditions, combining advanced analytical modeling, third party validated engineering, and real-world testing to ensure dependable performance under increasing wind loads.

Key system highlights include:



Wind direction-agnostic safety stow position, minimizing wind loads, reducing foundation depth requirements, and ensuring maximized energy production even during wind stow – delivering structural resilience and long-term value.

Configurable module string sizes for wind categories from 105 mph up to 150 mph.

Reinforced torque tubes, drive posts, and damper assemblies for added structural rigidity.

Optimized natural torsional frequency in accordance with third party stability criteria. Compatibility across module form factors for broad design flexibility.



Built for Tomorrow's Standards

With insurers, permitting authorities, and financiers increasingly pushing projects toward higher Risk Categories (RC), the Pioneer+ High Wind tracker offers a future-proof solution. For example, over 100 projects in the Southeastern U.S. have already been reclassified from RC-I to RC-II – elevating wind design thresholds from 113 mph to 130 mph or more. These shifts often occur late in development cycles, leading to costly redesigns or delays for developers whose tracker solutions must scale to meet new classification levels. The Pioneer+ High Wind mitigates that risk – delivering compliance today, and readiness for the evolving standards of tomorrow.

Smart Simplicity, Built for Safety

The Pioneer+ High Wind tracker retains the intuitive system architecture of the Pioneer line while incorporating enhancements for higher wind stability.



Preassembled module agnostic rails attach with a unique single bolt to the universal torque tube – reducing hardware and simplifying onsite logistics. Standard 1P Pioneer TrackerTM features like open bushings, two-piece couplers, and self-aligning parts – eliminate tight insertions, reduce pinch points, and enable safer, more intuitive installation with fewer errors.



Driven by Feedback. Focused on the Future.

FTC Solar is passionate about delivering best-in-class customer service, and the Pioneer+ High Wind tracker is a direct response to input from our partners, project owners, and the broader solar community.“We're dedicated to listening to the market and continually striving to deliver the smartest trackers in the business,” said Yann Brandt, CEO of FTC Solar.“This launch is about more than meeting a specification – it's about solving real challenges for developers with solutions that are fast, easy, and safe to install and operate – regardless of project location. This is what the industry needs now, and FTC Solar is ready to deliver.”

The Pioneer+ High Wind tracker is a key part of FTC Solar's dedication to providing the market with smarter tracker solutions that improve tracker performance and reliability while also addressing the ever-increasing challenges of today's solar project locations. Complementing new innovations in hail mitigation, terrain adaptability, and cold-weather resilience, this launch marks another strategic milestone in unlocking high-risk, high-potential sites for clean energy deployment.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

