Global Trailer-Mounted Cranes Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends Reports And Data

The construction segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment, driven by urbanization and smart city initiatives worldwide.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The trailer-mounted cranes market encompasses mobile lifting solutions mounted on trailers, offering high flexibility and rapid deployment for a variety of industries. Common types include hydraulic, electric, and diesel-powered trailer cranes-each designed to serve sectors like construction, infrastructure, oil & gas, mining, and telecommunications. These cranes are prized for their ease of transport, compactness, and efficiency in operations where site mobility and quick setup are critical.
Market Size & Growth
The global trailer-mounted cranes market was valued at approximately USD 2.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around USD 4.04 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of about 5.0% during 2023–2030
Another report estimates the market at USD 2.5 billion in 2022, rising to USD 4.0 billion by 2030, at a slightly higher CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2030
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific was the largest revenue-generating region in 2022
The UK is anticipated to record the highest regional CAGR during 2023–2030, indicating strong upward momentum in that market
Key Growth Drivers
Increasing construction and infrastructure development across regions is fueling demand for versatile lifting equipment.
The need for mobile, compact, and rapidly deployable cranes supports continued growth in this segment.
Technological advancements-including electric models and innovative hydraulic systems-enhance performance, sustainability, and operational agility.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product Type
Hydraulic Trailer-Mounted Cranes
Electric Trailer-Mounted Cranes
Diesel-Powered Trailer-Mounted Cranes
By Lifting Capacity
Under 5 Tons
5 to 10 Tons
10 to 20 Tons
Above 20 Tons
By Application
Construction
Infrastructure Development
Oil & Gas
Mining
Telecommunications
By Mechanism
Telescopic Cranes
Articulating Cranes
Rotary Cranes
By End-User Industry
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape
Major players in the trailer-mounted cranes market include Cargotec (Hiab), Palfinger, XCMG, Furukawa, Tadano, Fassi Crane, Manitex, Hyva Crane, Action Construction Equipment, and Zoomlion. Companies are investing in innovation, expanding their product ranges, and pursuing strategic growth initiatives to stay competitive
Market Trends & Opportunities
Broader adoption of electric and hydraulic innovations is taking place, with sustainability and efficiency as central drivers.
Demand is rising for cranes with higher capacity, faster setup, and enhanced maneuverability in congested or rapidly evolving job sites.
Telecom and infrastructure sectors, especially with the rollout of 5G networks and rural electrification, offer strong growth opportunities for compact and transport-friendly crane solutions.
Key Benefits of the Market Report
Comprehensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Strategic planning support with detailed forecasts and segmentation
Regional insights for targeted business development
Competitive profiling of major players and their latest activities
Assessment of regulatory and technological trends shaping the market
