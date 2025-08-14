Cavo Health Redefines Risk Adjustment With 15X ROI From Its Precise Word Matching AI Platform

Precise Word Matching AI delivers more accuracy, speed and ROI than competitive machine learning platforms

- George Witwer, CEO of Cavo HealthINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cavo Health, a U.S.- based healthcare technology company, is transforming the way health plans approach risk adjustment. Through its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI , Cavo delivers unparalleled coding accuracy, productivity, and ROI - reaching as high as 15X return on investment in recent client results.CAVO CODER: PROVIDES THE HIGHEST ROI IN RISK ADJUSTMENTIn a recent second-pass coding test with a major health plan, Cavo's risk adjustment platform, Cavo Coder, identified 9 net new HCCs in 100 previously coded charts - despite the plan's use of a leading NLP coding tool and overreading process. The result? A 15X ROI , calculated based on industry-standard HCC values and per-chart processing and coding costs. This builds on similar tests where Cavo outperformed competitive NLP platforms.“One health plan thought they were doing everything right. When they tested Cavo with a second pass of their charts, they were shocked by how much additional value we uncovered,” said George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health.“Cavo consistently finds missed HCCs, increases coder productivity, and reduces audit risk - all while making the coding process more intuitive and efficient.”THE DIFFERENCE: PRECISE WORD MATCHING AIUnlike traditional machine learning models that require massive chart training volumes and long training periods, Cavo's Precise Word Matching AI deploys immediately, adapts to CMS changes in real time, and avoids“model drift.” This results in:. Faster implementation. Higher HCC accuracy. Stronger protection against RADV auditsCavo's HITRUST-certified platform consistently delivers 96%+ of risk-adjusting codes with the highest specificity before human coding begins - doubling or even quadrupling coder productivity.BUILT FOR CODERS, BY CODERSThe Cavo Coder platform is fully customizable for each health plan's workflow and supports both inpatient and outpatient settings. Coders report higher productivity and better experience thanks to an intuitive, logic-driven interface that streamlines chart review and workflow.KEY RESULTS. 15X ROI in second-pass testing with a major health plan. 96%+ code capture before manual review. 2 - 4x coder productivity. Real-time adaptability to CMS updatesABOUT CAVO HEALTHCavo Health empowers healthcare payers and providers with the most accurate, specific, and complete automated diagnostic coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions. Its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI powers a next-generation coding platform designed to support Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial Risk Adjustment programs. The platform is HITRUST-certified, audit-ready, and purpose-built to maximize HCC completeness and accuracy, reduce RADV exposure, and improve financial outcomes.

Keli Wilson

Cavo Health

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.