Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033

2025-08-14 05:45:53
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India mobile accessories market was valued at USD 6.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.95% from 2025 to 2033. The mobile accessories market in India is witnessing strong growth, driven by rapid smartphone penetration, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for innovative and personalized mobile add-ons.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 6.30 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 21.65 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 8.95%
  • Surge in smartphone adoption boosting demand for mobile accessories across all demographics
  • Expanding e-commerce platforms enabling nationwide accessibility and competitive pricing

Request sample copy of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-mobile-accessories-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Mobile Accessories Market in India?

AI-powered solutions are being integrated into mobile accessories to deliver:

  • Intelligent audio optimization in earphones and speakers
  • Adaptive charging and battery health monitoring in power banks and chargers
  • AI-enabled personalization in wearable devices and smart cases
  • Enhanced customer support through virtual assistants and app integration

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising Smartphone Penetration: Affordable devices and data plans driving accessory sales
  • Growth of E-commerce: Online marketplaces fueling competitive pricing and variety
  • Lifestyle Integration: Smart wearables, audio devices, and protective cases becoming fashion statements
  • Innovation in Charging Solutions: Fast-charging and wireless charging accessories gaining traction
  • Youth-Centric Marketing: Social media and influencer-driven promotions targeting Gen Z and millennials

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

  • Headphone
  • Charger
  • Power Bank
  • Protective Case
  • Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

  • Online
  • Offline

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures (Report link CTA): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-mobile-accessories-market

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In January 2025, Boat Lifestyle launched a new series of AI-enhanced smartwatches with advanced health tracking and smartphone integration features, catering to fitness and lifestyle-conscious consumers
  • Flipkart and Amazon India reported record-breaking sales in their annual festive sales, with mobile accessories emerging as one of the top-selling product categories nationwide
  • Major brands are increasingly focusing on sustainable materials in mobile accessories, aligning with India's growing environmental consciousness and regulatory guidelines for e-waste reduction

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

