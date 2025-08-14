Uzbekistan, AIIB Reaffirm Partnership On Key Infrastructure Initiatives
The sides discussed measures to accelerate the implementation of ongoing infrastructure projects under public-private partnership mechanisms, as well as opportunities to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation. Particular focus was placed on modernizing water infrastructure, improving the efficiency of water use, and upgrading water supply systems.
At the end of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue and working together on the agreed areas of cooperation.
Earlier in 2024, Uzbekistan and AIIB signed an updated roadmap through 2026, which envisages the launch of promising projects worth over $4 billion.
