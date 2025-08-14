Aravind Srinivas' Net Worth: How Much Does Perplexity CEO Earn As It Makes Bid To Buy Chrome Browser For $34.5 Billion?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who made an offer to acquire TikTok US operations in January this year, has once again come up with a new bid. This time, his AI-start up made a $34.5 billion unsolicited all-cash offer for Alphabet's Chrome browser on 12 August.

The three-year-old company has secured approximately $1 billion in funding to date from investors such as Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank, and was most recently valued at $14 billion. Let's take a look at Aravind Srinivas' net worth amid IIT graduate's Perplexity proposing double the value of the startup, (reportedly $18 billion in a latest funding round) in a letter to intent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai .

What is Aravind Srinivas' net worth?

Perplexity AI 's CEO and co-founder Aravind Srinivas has achieved an impressive milestone, reaching a valuation of $1 billion (approximately ₹8,300 crore) in just two years, according to ET Now. However, this represents only a fraction of his growing business empire.

His company is estimated to bring in nearly $50 million in annual revenue, and Aravind has also established himself as a notable investor, holding stakes in companies such as Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. and eMudhra Ltd, reports said.

The 31-year-old's personal wealth is reportedly estimated at around ₹223.8 crore.

Driven by a strong interest in machine learning, Srnivas initially faced setbacks when he couldn't transition to a computer science program to formally pursue his ambitions. Despite this, his determination led him to teach himself Python and stand out in Kaggle competitions. His dedication eventually earned him an internship with renowned deep learning expert Yoshua Bengio, which later opened the door to a PhD in Artificial Intelligence at UC Berkeley.

Perplexity already offers an AI-powered browser called Comet, capable of performing certain tasks on behalf of users. Acquiring Chrome would give the company access to the browser's massive user base of over three billion, significantly boosting its ability to compete with larger players like OpenAI, which is also developing its own AI browser.

According to a term sheet seen by Reuters, Perplexity's offer includes a commitment to keep Chromium, the open-source code behind Chrome, invest $3 billion over the next two years, and retain Chrome's existing default search engine settings. The company emphasised that the proposal, which involves no equity component, is designed to protect user choice and reduce potential concerns around future market competition.

However, analysts believe Google would probably not sell Chrome and could face a long legal battle to avoid that result, considering its important to the company's AI push as it introduces major updates like AI-generated search summaries, called Overviews.