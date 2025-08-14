Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Libya states thousands of people are still missing from 2023 floods

Libya states thousands of people are still missing from 2023 floods


2025-08-14 04:42:42
(MENAFN) Libya’s General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced on Wednesday that 3,297 people remain missing from the devastating 2023 floods in Derna, marking the first official tally since the disaster.

Kamal al-Siwi, head of the authority, said around 3,078 DNA reference samples have been collected and analyzed, with further examination underway on unidentified remains.

The floods struck eastern Libya on September 10, 2023, when the Al-Bilad and Abu Mansour dams in Wadi Derna collapsed during Storm Daniel. The resulting surge killed 4,540 people, including 3,964 Libyans and 576 foreigners.

In the disaster’s aftermath, 12 countries provided aid, including Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Tunisia, Algeria, Malta, Italy, Spain, and France. In July 2024, the Derna Criminal Court sentenced 12 officials to 9–27 years in prison over the dam collapses.


MENAFN14082025000045017281ID1109927543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search