Gaza Bleeds: Eight More Civilians Killed in Israeli Bombardment

2025-08-14 04:33:52
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike on Thursday left at least eight people dead and several others injured in the northern Gaza Strip, according to reports from a Palestinian news agency.

The bombing targeted a residential property in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, the news agency reported, citing local sources.

This latest attack comes just a day before Israel’s Security Cabinet signed off on a controversial plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to assert full military control over Gaza City. The decision, confirmed Friday, has drawn sharp rebuke from foreign governments and global human rights organizations.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has come under escalating scrutiny. Since October 2023, Israeli military offensive has killed more than 61,700 people, fueling international outrage over what critics have labeled a "genocidal war."

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing both of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israel is also currently defending itself in a genocide case brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its military operations in Gaza.

