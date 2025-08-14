Re-Opening Of Food Expo And Concurrent Fairs

HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Following the lifting of the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal at 11:10am, the Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo, Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will reopen at 1:10pm.

The Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo will be extended and close at 11pm from 15 August to 17 August , allowing public visitors to enjoy shopping in these fairs-with a single ticket. The Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will remain open until 6pm today and tomorrow (14 to 15 August) and until 5pm on Saturday (16 August), enabling trade buyers and exhibitors to continue their business discussions.

Admission tickets valid for today may be used for entry on any of the remaining fair days.

Sessions 2 and 3 of the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine afternoon programme will be resumed in a hybrid format.

