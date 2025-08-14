'Qatar Exerted Significant Efforts To Promote Dialogue, Coexistence'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cape Town: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Doha International Centre for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID) H E Dr. Ibrahim Saleh Al Naimi affirmed Qatar has made significant efforts to promote and disseminate the culture of interfaith dialogue and achieve peaceful coexistence through education, highlighting many Qatari institutions working in this field at both national and international levels.

In a speech delivered during the G20 Interfaith Forum 2025 currently being held in Cape Town, South Africa, he said that Qatar has many institutions that work to promote education that supports social cohesion and shared human values, including the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ICESCO Chair for Dialogue of Civilisations at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Qatar University, which launched specialised academic programs in religions and dialogue of civilizations, and was a pioneer in offering these programs at the regional level.

He added that the national school curricula include lessons that encourage the values of dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and acceptance of others, reflecting Qatar's ongoing efforts in this path as part of national efforts to promote education that supports social cohesion and shared human and global values. He pointed to Qatar's pioneering initiatives that have made education a bridge toward peace and development, foremost among them the efforts of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser through the Education Above All Foundation, which has provided millions of children around the world with the opportunity to learn and live a dignified life despite the challenges and difficulties they face.

In the same context, he addressed the role of the Doha International Centre for Interfaith Dialogue in promoting the values of dialogue and coexistence through the events and activities it regularly organizes, such as conferences, seminars, lectures, the peer-reviewed Adyan journal, and regular roundtables.

He pointed to the centre's initiative“Dialogue in Universities,” launched in September 2024 in cooperation with five major universities and media partners, which included nine events attended by students and professors from various religions and cultures to discuss multiple issues that contribute to building a shared and peaceful future.

Dr. Al Naimi emphasised in his speech that education and interfaith dialogue represent two complementary wings in the path of comprehensive human development, stressing that education and interfaith dialogue work together to nurture individuals with empathy, wisdom, and social responsibility.

He also highlighted the global challenges facing humanity, citing Unesco statistics showing that more than 258 million children and youth are out of education, and data from the International Labour Organization indicating that about 40 million people suffer from conditions described as modern slavery.

The DICID Chairman considered that addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive, values-based educational approach that pays special attention to marginalised groups such as refugees, minorities, women, and persons with disabilities, ensuring their ability to contribute effectively to their communities.

In reference to the humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip, he warned that Gaza represents one of the most serious humanitarian crises of all time, where siege, famine, and destruction have deprived the population of basic needs and violated every principle of justice.

Dr. Al Naimi, in his proposals for the G20 Interfaith Forum, called for ensuring the provision of inclusive and high-quality education for all, integrating knowledge of interfaith dialogue into national curricula, enhancing partnerships with religious communities in education and social cohesion programs, and incorporating ethical values and life skills that prepare youth for global citizenship.