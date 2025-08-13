Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) Tiros North Assay Results Up To 22.4% Tio2

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from the auger drill hole program undertaken at the Northern Block of the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements ("REE") Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Tiros" or "Project").

Highlights

- 5 m at 22.4% titanium dioxide ("TiO2") and 7,146 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO") from 2 m in FT-48;

- 3 m at 12.3% TiO2 and 13,074 ppm TREO from surface in FT-53; and

- 4 m at 23,9% TiO2 and 7,427 ppm TREO from 8 m in FT-63.

The eighteen auger drill holes in this release complement results from previous auger drill holes FT-26 to FT-47, announced in April 2025, which confirmed the presence of a high-grade, nearsurface zone within the Tiros Northern Block.

- 16 of the 18 auger holes intercepted significant mineralization.

- Assays identified mineralization down to a maximum auger depth of 15 meters.

- Despite the excellent results at the Tiros Northern Block, the current focus remains on the Tiros Central Block, where metallurgical test work and engineering studies are underway to support the development of a demonstration plant (refer ASX announcement of 12 August, 2025 / TSXV 11 August, 2025). The Company's focus reflects the logistical and infrastructure advantages of the Tiros Central Block.

NEXT STEPS

With auger drilling now complete at the Tiros Northern Block, the Company remains focused on advancing metallurgical programs currently in progress at CIT-Senai and SGS Laboratories in Brazil and Canada.

ASSAY RESULTS

All assay intervals (Refer Table 1*) are determined using cut-off grades of 1,000 ppm for TREO and 6% for TiO2 while the high-grade zone is defined using a cut-off grade of 6,000 ppm for TREO and/or 16% for TiO2.

These results from the Northern Permit area of the Tiros Northern Block confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralisation, which is either exposed at surface or covered by a thin layer of overburden.

All intervals are interpreted as representing the true thickness of the mineralization. The orebody is horizontal and all holes are vertical.

Christopher Eager, Executive Chairman and CEO commented:

"Resouro is pleased to report additional high-grade drill intercepts near surface at the Tiros Northern Block. The Northern Block is over 18 km to the north of the Tiros Central Block that hosts the 1.4 billion tonnes NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource at a grade of 12% TiO2 and 4,000 ppm TREO as reported by Resouro in April 2025. These results provide further evidence of the remarkable continuity and size potential of the global exploration target at Tiros."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

