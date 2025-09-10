Yuting Zhang

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne Profile Articles Activity

I am a Professor of Health Economics at the Melbourne Institute in the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Melbourne. I obtained my PhD in health economics and MS in health policy & management, both from Harvard University. I develop and evaluate novel strategies to improve health system productivity and population health. I am a leading scholar in using advanced quantitative methods and novel combination of big data to study policy impact and individual choices in private health insurance and health care consumption.

My research has been published in the world's best medicine, health policy, and economics journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Health Affairs. My work has reached many of the best international media outlets including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and US National Public Radio.



2018–present Professor of Health Economics, University of Melbourne

2012–2018 Associate Professor, University of Pittsburgh 2007–2012 Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburgh



2007 Harvard University, PhD in Health Policy (economics concentration) 1999 Harvard University, MS in Health Policy & Management

ExperienceEducationHonours

ARC Future Fellow; Australian-American Health Policy Fellow