403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US public debt exceeds thirty-seven trillion dollars
(MENAFN) The total public debt of the United States has exceeded 37 trillion dollars as of Monday, according to reports citing data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Debt held by the public stands at 29.64 trillion dollars, while intragovernmental holdings account for 7.36 trillion dollars. At the start of fiscal year 2024-2025 on October 1, 2024, the combined public debt was recorded at 35.46 trillion dollars.
The rapid increase in U.S. debt over recent years has raised significant concerns internationally.
“The gross national debt hitting 37 trillion U.S. dollars is yet another stunning reminder of the terrible state of federal finances. Spending and revenue are woefully out of balance -- to the tune of nearly 2 trillion U.S. dollars annually and rising,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Debt held by the public stands at 29.64 trillion dollars, while intragovernmental holdings account for 7.36 trillion dollars. At the start of fiscal year 2024-2025 on October 1, 2024, the combined public debt was recorded at 35.46 trillion dollars.
The rapid increase in U.S. debt over recent years has raised significant concerns internationally.
“The gross national debt hitting 37 trillion U.S. dollars is yet another stunning reminder of the terrible state of federal finances. Spending and revenue are woefully out of balance -- to the tune of nearly 2 trillion U.S. dollars annually and rising,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment