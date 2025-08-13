Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US public debt exceeds thirty-seven trillion dollars

US public debt exceeds thirty-seven trillion dollars


2025-08-13 05:30:16
(MENAFN) The total public debt of the United States has exceeded 37 trillion dollars as of Monday, according to reports citing data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Debt held by the public stands at 29.64 trillion dollars, while intragovernmental holdings account for 7.36 trillion dollars. At the start of fiscal year 2024-2025 on October 1, 2024, the combined public debt was recorded at 35.46 trillion dollars.

The rapid increase in U.S. debt over recent years has raised significant concerns internationally.

“The gross national debt hitting 37 trillion U.S. dollars is yet another stunning reminder of the terrible state of federal finances. Spending and revenue are woefully out of balance -- to the tune of nearly 2 trillion U.S. dollars annually and rising,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

MENAFN13082025000045017281ID1109922144

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search