How Will Australia Flower Market Size, Share & Demand Evolve By 2033?

The latest report by IMARC Group delivers a comprehensive analysis of the Australia flower market's growth, including competitor and regional segmentation insights. The Australia flower market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.20% during 2025–2033.

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025–2033

Historical Years: 2019–2024

Market Size in 2024: USD 1.14 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 1.66 Billion

Market Growth Rate (2025–2033): 4.20%

Australia Flower Market Overview

The market continues to expand, fueled by growing consumer demand for premium, sustainable, and locally sourced floral products. Eco-conscious floriculture is gaining momentum, with 89% of Australians now prioritizing sustainability when choosing flowers. Native species such as kangaroo paw, waratah, and waxflower are rising in popularity due to their hardiness and minimal environmental impact.

At the same time, the rise of online flower delivery and e-commerce is transforming the industry. In 2024, 63.94% of Australians-equivalent to 17.08 million people-are shopping online, a 45% increase since 2020. Innovations like AI-driven bouquet customization, same-day delivery, and tailored floral designs are enhancing the consumer experience. Demand is further supported by floral use in celebrations, interior décor, and the growing export potential of Australian blooms.

Australia Flower Market Trends



Sustainable floriculture: Shift to locally grown, pesticide-free, and organically farmed flowers.

Online retail expansion: Strong growth in digital platforms, bouquet customization, and same-day delivery.

Cultural & festive demand: Flowers are essential for key occasions, corporate events, and gifting.

Home aesthetics: Rising use of flowers for interior décor, supported by DIY kits and subscription models.

Native & exotic varieties: Increasing demand for native blooms and locally grown exotics, especially in export markets.

Floriculture tourism & festivals: Events like Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers and Floriade Canberra drive seasonal spikes in demand and consumer engagement. Technological advances: Post-harvest management-cold chain logistics and vacuum cooling-extends freshness for retail and export.

Australia Flower Market Drivers



Growing sustainability awareness among consumers.

Expanding digital and e-commerce adoption.

Cultural traditions associating flowers with special events.

Rising interest in home aesthetics and wellness. Export opportunities for unique native varieties.

Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges:



Competition from low-cost imports (Kenya, Colombia, Netherlands).

Supply chain logistics and cold chain inefficiencies. Impact of climate change (drought, bushfires) on production.

Opportunities:



Product innovation and premium niche segmentation.

Adoption of advanced logistics and post-harvest tech. Expansion of regional floriculture tourism and export strategies.

Australia Flower Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Fresh Cut Flowers

Potted Plants & Indoor Flowers Dried & Artificial Flowers

By Application:



Personal Use

Corporate Use

Events & Weddings

Religious Ceremonies Gifting

By Distribution Channel:



Online Retail Offline Retail

By Region:



Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Victoria & Tasmania

Queensland

Northern Territory & Southern Australia Western Australia

Australia Flower Market News (2024–2025)



Expansion of online flower delivery services across major and regional cities.

Investment in sustainable farming methods, biodegradable packaging, and drip irrigation.

Higher export volumes of native and exotic flowers to Asia and Europe.

Floriculture festivals attracting record tourism and showcasing innovations. AI-powered retail platforms personalizing bouquet design and improving logistics efficiency.

Key Highlights of the Report



Historical and forecast performance (2019–2033)

Comprehensive segmentation by product, application, channel, and region

Trends in sustainability, e-commerce, export growth, and market challenges Competitive landscape and company analysis

Q&A Section

Q1: What drives the growth of Australia's flower market?

A1: Sustainable practices, digital retail expansion, export demand, cultural event traditions, and home aesthetics.

Q2: What trends are shaping the market?

A2: Eco-friendly farming, digital customization, festival-driven demand, and premium niche floral offerings.

Q3: What challenges exist in the market?

A3: Imported flower competition, climate impacts, and logistics inefficiencies.

Q4: Which segments show fastest growth?

A4: Online retail, native and exotic varieties, and festival-based consumption.

