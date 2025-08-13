Ashghal Announces Various Road Closures For Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced temporary road closures to complete maintenance works on various streets in and around Doha.

Two lanes of road towards Al Taawon Interchange will be closed for traffic coming from Sheraton Interchange starting 12am on Friday, August 15, 2025, until 5am Saturday, August 16, 2025.

There will be a full road closure of the left turn lane at Jabur Bin Ahmed Intersection for traffic coming from Salwa Road towards Msheireb Intersection from 2am on Friday, August 15, 2025 to 5am on Sunday, August 17, 2025.



Another partial road closure is on Al Bidda Street where traffic coming from Oryx Interchanges towards Wadi Al Sail Intersection will be closed. Free right towards Al Bidda Street will be closed at two different points on the street, as can be seen in the accompanied map. This closure will be in effect from 2am on Friday, August 15, 2025 to 5am on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Road users have been advised to use available free lanes or take alternative routes via nearby streets to reach their destinations.