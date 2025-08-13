Bosnia, Egypt Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Boost Tourism (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, received in a courtesy visit the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Sherif Fathi Ali Attia, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Foreign Ministry.

Minister Konaković expressed satisfaction with the political relations between the two countries and thanked the Egyptian Minister for the assistance and support Egypt has provided to Bosnia and Herzegovina over the past decades. He also expressed gratitude for Egypt's vote on the resolution“International Day of Commemoration of the Srebrenica Genocide 1995” at the United Nations General Assembly on May 23, 2024.

Konaković emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina seeks to continue and develop relations with friendly Egypt, particularly in the economic sphere. The ministers welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism between the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt. They expressed hope that the Memorandum will serve as a foundation for further development and strengthening of tourism cooperation between the two countries, enhancing cultural exchange and contributing to the deepening of friendly relations.

Minister Konaković invited tourists and investors from Egypt to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina. He highlighted that the recent opening of accession negotiations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the European Union will create new opportunities for Egyptian investments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country that is liberal, open to foreign investments, and rich in natural resources and potentials attractive to international investors. He noted opportunities in telecommunications and transport systems, infrastructure, energy facilities, as well as in the food, metal, wood, and defense industries.

The ministers welcomed the presence of the airline AirCairo, which operates four direct flights per week to Bosnia and Herzegovina during the tourist season, and expressed hope that the number of direct flights will increase alongside visa facilitation for citizens of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The ministers also exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, Egypt, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Minister Konaković expressed full support for the authorities of the Arab Republic of Egypt in their fight against terrorism, hoping for complete internal stabilization of the country, which would positively impact regional security.

At the conclusion of the talks, Minister Attia reaffirmed Egypt's clear support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina, its constitutional order, and strongly condemned any form of secessionist rhetoric. He stated that Egypt sees Bosnia and Herzegovina as a future EU member with which it aims to build strong cooperation.