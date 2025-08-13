India's Housing Micro Markets Generate Sound Returns Between 2021 To Mid-2025: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) India's most dynamic housing micro-markets have produced impressive returns for investors and homeowners between the end of 2021 and the middle of 2025, a report said on Wednesday.

In some areas, property prices have nearly doubled; in others, rents have climbed at a pace that outstripped inflation by a wide margin, ANAROCK Research said in its report.

In Bengaluru, two pockets -- Sarjapur Road and Thanisandra Main Road -- have outperformed even the city's robust average growth.

The promise of the Red Line Namma Metro -- connecting Hebbal to Sarjapur -- has fuelled a fresh wave of interest in Sarjapur Road.

Between 2021 and Q2 2025, property prices here jumped 79 per cent, while average 2BHK rents climbed 81 per cent to Rs 38,000 a month, the report stated.

At the same time, Thanisandra Main Road, in the north, has mirrored this trajectory with capital gains of 81 per cent and rents up 65 per cent.

"The recovery that began in 2021 was driven by pent-up demand, record-low interest rates, and a structural shift toward homeownership after the pandemic. In the early recovery years, annual rental increases of 12–24 per cent were common in prime employment hubs," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

By H1 2025, rental growth had moderated nationally to 7–9 per cent -- still ahead of consumer inflation, but a lot more sustainable, he added.

In Hyderabad, HITECH City, the city's tech heart, recorded a 70 per cent rise in property values and a 58 per cent jump in rents over the past three and a half years.

Gachibowli, just next door, surged even more -- capital values up 87 per cent, rents up 66 per cent, the report highlighted. Hinjewadi in Pune, home to the city's largest IT park, saw prices rise 40 per cent and rents climb 60 per cent since 2021.

According to the report, the National Capital Region's story has two distinct threads - established corporate corridors and new-age investor magnets.

Sohna Road in Gurugram blends both worlds- strong corporate leasing nearby and improving connectivity via the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway linkages. Prices are up 74 per cent since 2021, while rents have climbed 50 per cent, the report noted.

According to the report, Sector-150 in Noida is the standout nationally. Its property values have soared 139 per cent in just over three and a half years.

In land-starved Mumbai, price growth in suburbs with improved transport access has been striking.

In Mumbai, Chembur, once a relatively under-the-radar suburb, has been transformed by the Eastern Freeway and Metro Line extensions. Prices are up 53 per cent, and rents have grown 46 per cent.

Mulund, a gateway between Mumbai and Thane, has seen similar capital gains (50 per cent) but slower rental growth (32 per cent), partly due to higher starting rental levels, the report said.