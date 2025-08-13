403
Zelensky declares men under 22 allowed to leave Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed authorities to permit men aged 22 and younger to leave the country, marking a significant shift from the previous martial law restrictions that barred all men between 18 and 60 from traveling abroad.
Zelensky announced the change on Telegram, describing it as a “positive” step that would help young Ukrainians maintain connections with their homeland and potentially return for education. He directed the government and military to simplify border crossing procedures for this age group.
The travel ban was initially imposed in February 2022 following the escalation of the conflict with Russia and coincided with a nationwide mobilization campaign. Over the past years, Ukraine has reduced the draft age from 27 to 25, tightened conscription rules, and faced widespread evasion, with some recruits hiding, bribing officials, using forged documents, or attempting dangerous border crossings.
Reports indicate that more than two dozen men drowned last year trying to cross the Tisza River into Romania, while thousands more were stopped by border patrols, some reportedly subjected to beatings and humiliation. The new policy aims to ease these restrictions for younger men while continuing Ukraine’s broader mobilization efforts.
