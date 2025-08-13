403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korean Leader Reaffirms Support for Russia
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged “full support” for Russia just days before President Vladimir Putin’s highly anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, according to state media reports Wednesday.
North Korean media revealed that Putin and Kim held talks Tuesday, during which they praised the growing collaboration under the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea. Both leaders committed to strengthening their alliance further.
Since the treaty was signed in Pyongyang in June 2024, North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to assist Russia in its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The agreement explicitly mandates military aid if either nation faces aggression from a third party.
Kim reaffirmed his country’s unwavering dedication to the pact, stating, “and will fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future."
In response, Putin expressed gratitude for Pyongyang’s backing, as Russian forces claim progress in pushing Ukrainian troops from the border region of Kursk following an incursion last August.
The Kremlin confirmed Tuesday that Putin updated Kim about the upcoming summit with Trump.
Set for Friday, the Alaska talks will focus on efforts to end the nearly three-and-a-half-year-long war in Ukraine. This will mark the first in-person meeting between a sitting Russian and US president since Putin’s 2021 Geneva summit with then-President Joe Biden.
North Korean media revealed that Putin and Kim held talks Tuesday, during which they praised the growing collaboration under the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea. Both leaders committed to strengthening their alliance further.
Since the treaty was signed in Pyongyang in June 2024, North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to assist Russia in its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The agreement explicitly mandates military aid if either nation faces aggression from a third party.
Kim reaffirmed his country’s unwavering dedication to the pact, stating, “and will fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future."
In response, Putin expressed gratitude for Pyongyang’s backing, as Russian forces claim progress in pushing Ukrainian troops from the border region of Kursk following an incursion last August.
The Kremlin confirmed Tuesday that Putin updated Kim about the upcoming summit with Trump.
Set for Friday, the Alaska talks will focus on efforts to end the nearly three-and-a-half-year-long war in Ukraine. This will mark the first in-person meeting between a sitting Russian and US president since Putin’s 2021 Geneva summit with then-President Joe Biden.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment