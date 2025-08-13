Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North Korean Leader Reaffirms Support for Russia

2025-08-13 04:02:24
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged “full support” for Russia just days before President Vladimir Putin’s highly anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, according to state media reports Wednesday.

North Korean media revealed that Putin and Kim held talks Tuesday, during which they praised the growing collaboration under the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea. Both leaders committed to strengthening their alliance further.

Since the treaty was signed in Pyongyang in June 2024, North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to assist Russia in its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The agreement explicitly mandates military aid if either nation faces aggression from a third party.

Kim reaffirmed his country’s unwavering dedication to the pact, stating, “and will fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future."

In response, Putin expressed gratitude for Pyongyang’s backing, as Russian forces claim progress in pushing Ukrainian troops from the border region of Kursk following an incursion last August.

The Kremlin confirmed Tuesday that Putin updated Kim about the upcoming summit with Trump.

Set for Friday, the Alaska talks will focus on efforts to end the nearly three-and-a-half-year-long war in Ukraine. This will mark the first in-person meeting between a sitting Russian and US president since Putin’s 2021 Geneva summit with then-President Joe Biden.

