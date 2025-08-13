403
"Jocanb-Safe Project Launched To Advance Digital Safety, Child Rights In Jordan
Amman, August 13 (Petra) -- The Haya Cultural Center, in partnership with the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), has announced the launch of "JoCanB-Safe," a nationwide project aimed at strengthening digital safety and safeguarding child rights in Jordan.
The initiative seeks to equip children, parents, and educators with the skills and awareness needed to address online challenges, particularly cyberbullying. Activities will be implemented across the governorates of Amman, Zarqa, Balqa, and Irbid, offering interactive training, digital awareness content, and targeted outreach campaigns.
According to project organizers, digital safety is an integral component of human rights and a vital pillar of inclusive communities that ensure protection and empowerment for all members. The program will emphasize teacher training and family education to create a sustainable impact and foster a culture of safe, informed digital engagement among future generations.
Reem Al-Adwan, Director General of the Haya Cultural Center, expressed pride in the collaboration, noting that it reflects a shared vision for empowering local communities and building a secure environment for children. She stressed that digital safety has become a fundamental right, especially in the face of growing online threats to children.
CFLI representatives highlighted that the project aligns with Canada's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote human rights, gender equality, and sustainable development, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as women and children.
Founded in 1976, the Haya Cultural Center is Jordan's first non-profit cultural institution dedicated to children. It continues to provide equitable access to creative and cultural education for children and youth across the Kingdom.
