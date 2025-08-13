Connected Autonomy For Fleets Market To Reach To USD 334.4 Billion By 2035, Growing At 29.2% CAGR

Connected Autonomy for Fleets Market

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the connected autonomy for fleets market was valued at USD 25.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The need to increase operational efficiency, safety and reduce costs in large scale fleet operations is also one of the main drivers of the Connected Autonomy for Fleets market. Autonomous and connected technologies present scalability solutions as the logistics and transport industries experience increases in fuel, as well as labor or maintenance cost and can use predictive maintenance, route optimization, and real-time data analytics.The government across the globe is also facilitating the initiative of intelligent transportation systems by creating regulations and investing in infrastructure including the implementation of the 5G networks and smart road development. Also, environmental requirements and sustainability targets are driving fleet operators to electric and driverless cars, and this factor also reinforces demand pressure in tightly bundled connected-autonomy supplies.Want a Sample Before Buying? Download Free Sample:The merger of self-driving cars and connected automobile technology into an integrated fleet management system is one of the most noticeable tendencies. Integrated systems with capabilities of predictive maintenance, route use optimisation, and remote diagnosis are being deployed by fleets increasingly. Fleet operation is changing because of the emergence of software-defined vehicles, OTA (Over-The-Air) Update, and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication.Also, collaborations among tech companies, OEM, and mobility providers are increasingly popular so that the development of new products speeds up. There is also traction towards using autonomous fleet management in the public and private sectors, with urban pilot projects and robotaxi deployments as well as autonomous freight corridors now being promoted as well.A large potential to scale up connected autonomy in fleets exists in new markets, particularly in those with rapidly expanding logistics and transportation demands. The governments of the Middle East and Asia are spending heavily on smart city infrastructure thus providing an easy way to adopt autonomous and connected infrastructure. Besides, fleet autonomization will be supplemented by the electrification of fleets resulting in a harmonized interface of green and smart mobility.The unmet potential also exists in the aftermarket solutions- retrofitting the existing vehicles with connected and semi-autonomous features. Also, the off-highway autonomous fleet gives companies niche yet profitable opportunities in such industries as mining, agriculture, and construction, where controlled environments help hasten the implementation.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The connected autonomy for fleets market is projected to grow at 29.2% CAGR and reach USD 334.4 billion by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 309 billion between 2025 to 2035South Asia & Pacific is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 20.5% in 2035Predominating market players include are Stena Metall Group, Radius Recycling, Boliden AB.East Asia is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 64 billion.Regulatory compliance, electrification requirements, and urban mobility aspects, as well as environment target objectives, are pushing industries to implement connected autonomy products that allow smart fleet management, data real-time interconnection, and low-carrier transport in structured smart mobility networks.” says a Fact analyst.Major Players Operating in the Connected Autonomy for Fleets Market:Waymo, Aurora Innovation, TuSimple, Embark Trucks, Cruise (GM)., among others.Market Development:The market Connected Autonomy for Fleets is growing at a high pace with the help of the increasing efforts in the field of AI, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and intelligent telematics. Governments are using smart infrastructure and industries are adding autonomous functionality with connected technologies to increase the efficiency of fleets, their safety and sustainability.Sensor developments, edge computing, and high-speed 5G connections are helping make it possible to enable real-time decisions in the entire fleet. Besides, the growing urbanization, environmental standards, and the transition to the electrified transport promote the use of these systems at a faster rate. This market is also taking advantage of the pilot programs and strategic alliances in addition to partnerships between government and business in order to expand autonomous fleet activities world wide.In June 2025, Plus, an AI-Based Virtual Driver Software Company Powering Factory-Built Autonomous Trucks, to Go Public via Merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX. Plus's proprietary AI-based virtual driver software, SuperDrive, addresses a $2 trillion trucking freight market in the U.S. and Europe, enabling safe and scalable autonomous truckingGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Connected Autonomy for Fleets Market News:In April 2025, Kodiak Robotics partnered with Ares Acquisition Corporation II to go public. In November 2024, Hexagon acquired Indurad and its subsidiary xtonomy to boost mining productivity, safety, and autonomy.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the connected autonomy for fleets market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The connected autonomy for fleets market is segmented by Autonomy Level (Level 1–2, Level 3, Level 4–5), by Connectivity Type V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure), V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything), Telematics-based Connectivity, Cloud-based Fleet Platforms), by Fleet Type (Commercial Fleets, Ride-Hailing / Robo-Taxis, Government Fleets / Public Transport, Logistics & Supply Chain Fleets, Construction / Mining / Agriculture Fleets), by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), and by End-use Industry (Logistics & Transportation, Automotive / Mobility Services, Retail / E-Commerce, Mining & Construction, Utilities / Public Services) across major regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:With projections to expand at a CAGR of 19.7%, the global autonomous last mile delivery market is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 17.45 billion in 2024 to US$ 106.27 billion by the end of 2034.Global X-in-1 powertrain market was valued at US$ 1,785.5 million in 2024 and has been projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 28.5% to end up at US$ 21,918.1 million by 2034.

