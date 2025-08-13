403
Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones in Tatarstan
(MENAFN) Russian authorities stated on Tuesday that their forces intercepted a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeting the Turkic regions of Tatarstan, shooting down nine drones within a single hour.
According to defense officials, the drones were heading toward industrial sites. Over the past several hours, a total of 179 Ukrainian drones have reportedly been neutralized across Russia. In addition, Russian air defenses allegedly intercepted six guided aerial bombs.
The ministry also claimed to have launched counterstrikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial facilities, including workshops producing long-range drones, storage depots, ammunition stockpiles, and a training center for Ukrainian units. Temporary deployment points for Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts were reportedly targeted as well.
Ukraine has not publicly responded to these claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.
