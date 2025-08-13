Senegal's Prime Minister Moves To Increase Tobacco Taxes To Save Lives, Stimulate Economic Growth

Statement of Bintou Camara Bityeki, Regional Director of Africa Programs, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids applauds Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko's announcement that the country will raise taxes on tobacco products to save lives and stimulate the economy. Increasing taxes on tobacco products is a smart move, a huge win for public health and a popular policy initiative.

Raising tobacco taxes can help grow Senegal's economy and strengthen the country's future. By increasing taxes on harmful products like tobacco, the government can raise more money from within the country - without taking on new debt. This extra revenue is key to Senegal's plan to reduce its budget deficit and invest in things that matter most to people's lives, especially their health.

Tobacco use takes a huge toll on health and the economy in Senegal causing 3,000 premature deaths each year and producing more than 40 billion CFA francs (about $70 million) in costs due to health care and lost productivity from tobacco-related illness and premature death.

Increasing tobacco taxes is the single most effective measure to drive down rates of tobacco use. Once implemented, increased tobacco taxes will save lives and protect Senegalese youth from tobacco-related death and disease.

As the headquarters of Philip Morris International's African operations, Senegal will surely face immense pressure from the world's leading tobacco companies that know increased tobacco taxes stop people from smoking and hurt their bottom line. Prime Minister Sonko and the government of Senegal must stand up to tobacco industry bullying and strongly implement the proposed tax increases.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids strongly supports Senegal's proposal to increase tobacco taxes and stands ready to support this urgently needed public health measure.

