Free Online Bitcoin Course Launches To Help Beginners Enter The Crypto Market

Beginner-friendly programme offers free, expert-led training to help newcomers understand crypto basics and build their first portfolio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Bitcoin smashes through record highs and mainstream interest in digital assets reaches unprecedented levels, a new free online course is stepping in to help beginners cut through the noise and build their first crypto portfolio.Intro to Crypto, developed by crypto media platform Crypto Banter, is designed to make blockchain and cryptocurrency concepts accessible to newcomers. The programme combines on-demand video modules with live, interactive workshops, covering topics such as blockchain technology, Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoins, portfolio building, and security best practices.The course is presented by Ran Neuner, former host of CNBC's first-ever crypto show and founder of Crypto Banter, alongside Fefe, a crypto educator since 2016 and host on both Crypto Banter and 100XClub.“We wanted to create something that strips away the complexity and helps everyday people take their first steps into crypto with confidence,” said Neuner.“The goal is to provide a clear, structured path for beginners, especially as the market gears up for what could be another major bull cycle.”As part of the broader Crypto School platform, the Intro to Crypto programme serves as a free cryptocurrency course designed for anyone ready to explore digital assets. Students will not only get a clear understanding of the technology but also gain the confidence to start building their own portfolios. The platform also offers a dedicated crypto currency trading course for those who have grasped the basics and want to advance into active trading. For those looking to deepen their skills even further, additional resources are available to learn how to trade crypto in different market conditions.Since its launch in 2022, Crypto School has equipped more than 170,000 students worldwide with practical skills for navigating the fast-changing world of cryptocurrencies. Its training covers all skill levels, from complete beginners to those with prior investing experience.More details about Intro to Crypto are available on the Crypto School website, along with a full catalogue of its cryptocurrency and trading courses

