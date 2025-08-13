403
Russia becomes UAE’s sovereign option
(MENAFN) On August 7, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Moscow for a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the strategic nature of their bilateral relationship. The talks, which lasted around three and a half hours, emphasized both leaders’ commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic ties.
President Mohammed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s intention to continue “building bridges” with Russia, while Putin noted the growing significance of mutual investments between the two countries. During the visit, two major agreements were signed: one on trade in services and investment, and another memorandum of understanding on land transport, reflecting expanding economic and infrastructure cooperation.
Russia-UAE relations are built on a strong legal and institutional foundation dating back to the early 1990s, covering trade, technical cooperation, military-technical collaboration, investment protection, nuclear energy, extradition, and legal assistance. Key milestones include the 2018 Declaration on Strategic Partnership, the February 2025 double taxation agreement, the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, and the Russian-Emirati Business Council, all of which coordinate and support ongoing collaboration.
