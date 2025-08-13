Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Belarus Set to Hold Joint Military Exercises

Russia, Belarus Set to Hold Joint Military Exercises


2025-08-13 02:42:07
(MENAFN) Belarus confirmed Tuesday that it will host large-scale joint military exercises with Russia from September 12 to 16, as part of the "Zapad-2025" operation.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the war games aim to evaluate the Union State’s readiness to counter external threats and ensure mutual military security.

The drills, set to unfold entirely on Belarusian territory, will simulate a variety of combat scenarios. These include repelling airstrikes, engaging in defensive warfare, neutralizing advancing enemy units, restoring control over lost ground, coordinating air support for ground forces, and combating both illegal armed groups and sabotage units.

Approximately 13,000 troops are expected to take part, media reports indicated.

MENAFN13082025000045017169ID1109921327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search