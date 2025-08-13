403
Russia, Belarus Set to Hold Joint Military Exercises
(MENAFN) Belarus confirmed Tuesday that it will host large-scale joint military exercises with Russia from September 12 to 16, as part of the "Zapad-2025" operation.
According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the war games aim to evaluate the Union State’s readiness to counter external threats and ensure mutual military security.
The drills, set to unfold entirely on Belarusian territory, will simulate a variety of combat scenarios. These include repelling airstrikes, engaging in defensive warfare, neutralizing advancing enemy units, restoring control over lost ground, coordinating air support for ground forces, and combating both illegal armed groups and sabotage units.
Approximately 13,000 troops are expected to take part, media reports indicated.
