Israel murders reporters in Gaza
(MENAFN) At least five Al Jazeera staff members were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a journalist camp outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Among the dead was Anas al-Sharif, a prominent correspondent known for covering the enclave’s humanitarian crisis.
The Qatar-based network confirmed the deaths of al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, and Mohammed Noufal, later adding that cameraman Moamen Aliwa was also among the victims. Two other people were killed in the strike, bringing the total death toll to seven.
Moments before his death, al-Sharif had posted footage on X showing Israeli strikes on Gaza City, describing the “relentless bombardment.” Fellow reporter Hani Mahmoud, who was nearby, said the explosion occurred after the situation had briefly calmed and journalists had gathered together.
The hospital director suggested the tent was deliberately targeted. The Israeli military admitted it had struck al-Sharif, alleging he led a Hamas “terrorist cell” disguised as a journalist. Al Jazeera rejected the claim as part of an ongoing “incitement campaign” against its reporters.
The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the attack, noting Israel offered “no evidence” for its accusations and describing it as part of a longstanding pattern of targeting journalists. Since the war began in October 2023, Gaza’s Government Media Office says 237 journalists have been killed, including 10 from Al Jazeera.
