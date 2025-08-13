Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Delivers 1St Used Cooking Oil-Based Aviation Fuel Shipment

2025-08-13 02:10:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina has delivered its first shipment of aircraft fuel made from used cooking oil, Deputy President Director Oki Muraza said on Tuesday.

The sustainable aviation fuel, totaling 32 kiloliters, was produced at Pertamina's refinery in Cilacap regency, Central Java Province, Muraza said.

"We will continue to increase co-processing capacity at other refineries, including those in Dumai, Riau Province, and Balongan, West Java Province, so that Indonesia is ready to become a regional hub for environmentally friendly fuels," he told a press conference in Cilacap.

He said the milestone strengthens Indonesia's efforts to shift its energy sources from fossil fuels to clean energy and reduce carbon emissions. The delivery also demonstrates the country's progress in clean energy processing technology, utilizing vegetable oil resources and used cooking oil waste.

The Indonesian government has been working to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and promote the use of clean energy. The use of used cooking oil in aviation fuel reflects the country's commitment to cut environmental pollution while generating economic benefits.

